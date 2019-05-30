West Coast Pap Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 580.59 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.59 crore in March 2019 up 17.63% from Rs. 493.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2019 down 28.93% from Rs. 78.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.88 crore in March 2019 up 16.95% from Rs. 129.87 crore in March 2018.

West Coast Pap EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.93 in March 2018.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 262.80 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -8.46% over the last 12 months.