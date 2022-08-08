 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

West Coast Pap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 660.03 crore, up 145.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 660.03 crore in June 2022 up 145.7% from Rs. 268.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.35 crore in June 2022 up 892.8% from Rs. 12.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.88 crore in June 2022 up 240.14% from Rs. 58.47 crore in June 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 18.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 492.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 88.76% over the last 12 months.

West Coast Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 660.03 644.53 268.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 660.03 644.53 268.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.97 272.83 195.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.81 5.50 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.13 69.65 -88.87
Power & Fuel 70.59 61.18 --
Employees Cost 45.01 43.85 43.37
Depreciation 29.15 34.70 33.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.86 42.67 62.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.77 114.17 22.46
Other Income 2.96 6.22 2.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.73 120.39 24.89
Interest 4.83 15.09 17.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.90 105.30 7.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.90 105.30 7.68
Tax 41.55 23.03 -4.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.35 82.27 12.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.35 82.27 12.42
Equity Share Capital 13.21 13.21 13.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.68 12.46 1.88
Diluted EPS 18.68 12.46 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.68 12.46 1.88
Diluted EPS 18.68 12.46 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #West Coast Pap #West Coast Paper Mills
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.