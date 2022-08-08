English
    West Coast Pap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 660.03 crore, up 145.7% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 660.03 crore in June 2022 up 145.7% from Rs. 268.63 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.35 crore in June 2022 up 892.8% from Rs. 12.42 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.88 crore in June 2022 up 240.14% from Rs. 58.47 crore in June 2021.

    West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 18.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2021.

    West Coast Pap shares closed at 492.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 88.76% over the last 12 months.

    West Coast Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations660.03644.53268.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations660.03644.53268.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials306.97272.83195.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.815.50--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.1369.65-88.87
    Power & Fuel70.5961.18--
    Employees Cost45.0143.8543.37
    Depreciation29.1534.7033.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.8642.6762.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.77114.1722.46
    Other Income2.966.222.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.73120.3924.89
    Interest4.8315.0917.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.90105.307.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.90105.307.68
    Tax41.5523.03-4.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.3582.2712.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.3582.2712.42
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.6812.461.88
    Diluted EPS18.6812.461.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.6812.461.88
    Diluted EPS18.6812.461.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
