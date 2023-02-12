West Coast Pap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 660.43 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 660.43 723.15 521.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 660.43 723.15 521.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 300.74 312.07 259.53 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.33 0.53 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.01 -5.92 -1.36 Power & Fuel -- 86.40 -- Employees Cost 47.71 54.67 46.07 Depreciation 30.18 29.78 35.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 124.05 54.38 121.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.44 191.24 61.48 Other Income 7.66 25.70 4.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.09 216.94 65.65 Interest 12.28 5.31 10.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 187.81 211.62 55.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 187.81 211.62 55.36 Tax 45.89 55.78 4.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 141.92 155.84 51.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 141.92 155.84 51.11 Equity Share Capital 13.21 13.21 13.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.49 23.59 7.74 Diluted EPS 21.49 23.59 7.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.49 23.59 7.74 Diluted EPS 21.49 23.59 7.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited