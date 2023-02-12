English
    West Coast Pap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 660.43 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 660.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 521.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.92 crore in December 2022 up 177.65% from Rs. 51.11 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.27 crore in December 2022 up 128.74% from Rs. 100.67 crore in December 2021.
    West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 21.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.74 in December 2021.West Coast Pap shares closed at 558.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.21% returns over the last 6 months and 115.34% over the last 12 months.
    West Coast Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations660.43723.15521.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations660.43723.15521.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.74312.07259.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.330.53--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.01-5.92-1.36
    Power & Fuel--86.40--
    Employees Cost47.7154.6746.07
    Depreciation30.1829.7835.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.0554.38121.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.44191.2461.48
    Other Income7.6625.704.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.09216.9465.65
    Interest12.285.3110.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.81211.6255.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax187.81211.6255.36
    Tax45.8955.784.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.92155.8451.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.92155.8451.11
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.4923.597.74
    Diluted EPS21.4923.597.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.4923.597.74
    Diluted EPS21.4923.597.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited