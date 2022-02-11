West Coast Pap Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 521.76 crore, up 54.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 521.76 crore in December 2021 up 54.48% from Rs. 337.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.11 crore in December 2021 up 733.44% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.67 crore in December 2021 up 124.86% from Rs. 44.77 crore in December 2020.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2020.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 259.50 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 38.88% over the last 12 months.