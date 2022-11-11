West Coast Pap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.97 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,209.97 crore in September 2022 up 34.37% from Rs. 900.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.67 crore in September 2022 up 196.16% from Rs. 72.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.34 crore in September 2022 up 150.29% from Rs. 153.56 crore in September 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 32.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.97 in September 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 592.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.23% returns over the last 6 months and 123.05% over the last 12 months.