West Coast Pap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.97 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,209.97 crore in September 2022 up 34.37% from Rs. 900.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.67 crore in September 2022 up 196.16% from Rs. 72.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.34 crore in September 2022 up 150.29% from Rs. 153.56 crore in September 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 32.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.97 in September 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 592.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.23% returns over the last 6 months and 123.05% over the last 12 months.

West Coast Paper Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,209.97 1,114.15 900.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,209.97 1,114.15 900.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 510.23 513.88 410.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 2.81 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.50 -12.93 79.54
Power & Fuel 139.90 115.82 81.55
Employees Cost 94.67 86.87 90.23
Depreciation 47.14 46.10 53.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.92 86.56 96.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.18 275.04 88.12
Other Income 17.02 11.26 11.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.20 286.30 99.60
Interest 6.68 6.14 11.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 330.52 280.16 88.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 330.52 280.16 88.22
Tax 84.40 71.21 10.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 246.12 208.95 77.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 246.12 208.95 77.73
Minority Interest -31.45 -23.62 -5.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 214.67 185.34 72.48
Equity Share Capital 13.21 13.21 13.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.50 28.06 10.97
Diluted EPS 32.50 28.06 10.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.50 28.06 10.97
Diluted EPS 32.50 28.06 10.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
