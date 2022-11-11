English
    West Coast Pap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.97 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,209.97 crore in September 2022 up 34.37% from Rs. 900.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.67 crore in September 2022 up 196.16% from Rs. 72.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.34 crore in September 2022 up 150.29% from Rs. 153.56 crore in September 2021.

    West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 32.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.97 in September 2021.

    West Coast Pap shares closed at 592.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.23% returns over the last 6 months and 123.05% over the last 12 months.

    West Coast Paper Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,209.971,114.15900.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,209.971,114.15900.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials510.23513.88410.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.442.81--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.50-12.9379.54
    Power & Fuel139.90115.8281.55
    Employees Cost94.6786.8790.23
    Depreciation47.1446.1053.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.9286.5696.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.18275.0488.12
    Other Income17.0211.2611.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax337.20286.3099.60
    Interest6.686.1411.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax330.52280.1688.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax330.52280.1688.22
    Tax84.4071.2110.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities246.12208.9577.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period246.12208.9577.73
    Minority Interest-31.45-23.62-5.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates214.67185.3472.48
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5028.0610.97
    Diluted EPS32.5028.0610.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5028.0610.97
    Diluted EPS32.5028.0610.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

