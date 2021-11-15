West Coast Pap Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 900.49 crore, up 109.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.49 crore in September 2021 up 109.71% from Rs. 429.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.48 crore in September 2021 up 304.09% from Rs. 35.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.56 crore in September 2021 up 491.07% from Rs. 25.98 crore in September 2020.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2020.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 258.85 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.72% returns over the last 6 months and 60.58% over the last 12 months.