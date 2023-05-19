English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    West Coast Pap Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,357.48 crore, up 27.18% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,357.48 crore in March 2023 up 27.18% from Rs. 1,067.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.23 crore in March 2023 up 123.39% from Rs. 124.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 518.20 crore in March 2023 up 104.98% from Rs. 252.81 crore in March 2022.

    West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 42.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.86 in March 2022.

    West Coast Pap shares closed at 558.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 71.78% over the last 12 months.

    West Coast Paper Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,357.481,239.161,067.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,357.481,239.161,067.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials521.68517.39447.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.842.425.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.98-37.03103.72
    Power & Fuel104.82--95.53
    Employees Cost92.9992.1595.25
    Depreciation47.9648.2852.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.66203.0089.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax444.56412.95178.45
    Other Income25.6823.6021.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax470.24436.55200.23
    Interest10.4113.8517.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax459.83422.70182.84
    Exceptional Items-15.38----
    P/L Before Tax444.45422.70182.84
    Tax123.49111.7242.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities320.96310.98140.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period320.96310.98140.52
    Minority Interest-42.72-47.24-15.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates278.23263.74124.55
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.1339.9318.86
    Diluted EPS42.1339.9318.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.1339.9318.86
    Diluted EPS42.1339.9318.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #West Coast Pap #West Coast Paper Mills
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm