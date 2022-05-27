West Coast Pap Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,067.37 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,067.37 crore in March 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 937.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.55 crore in March 2022 up 66.25% from Rs. 74.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.81 crore in March 2022 up 48.4% from Rs. 170.36 crore in March 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 18.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.34 in March 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 336.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)