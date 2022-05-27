 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
West Coast Pap Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,067.37 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,067.37 crore in March 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 937.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.55 crore in March 2022 up 66.25% from Rs. 74.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.81 crore in March 2022 up 48.4% from Rs. 170.36 crore in March 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 18.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.34 in March 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 336.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

West Coast Paper Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,067.37 872.20 937.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,067.37 872.20 937.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 447.27 428.23 383.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.50 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 103.72 -1.07 154.77
Power & Fuel 95.53 -- --
Employees Cost 95.25 87.12 85.01
Depreciation 52.58 53.72 61.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.09 197.67 151.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.45 106.54 101.31
Other Income 21.78 10.86 7.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.23 117.39 108.90
Interest 17.39 11.58 10.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 182.84 105.81 98.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 182.84 105.81 98.78
Tax 42.32 17.39 11.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.52 88.42 87.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.52 88.42 87.30
Minority Interest -15.97 -10.36 -12.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 124.55 78.06 74.92
Equity Share Capital 13.21 13.21 13.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.86 11.82 11.34
Diluted EPS 18.86 11.82 11.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.86 11.82 11.34
Diluted EPS 18.86 11.82 11.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 03:14 pm
