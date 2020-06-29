West Coast Pap Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 742.87 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 742.87 crore in March 2020 up 27.98% from Rs. 580.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.93 crore in March 2020 up 93.42% from Rs. 62.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.58 crore in March 2020 up 21.67% from Rs. 153.35 crore in March 2019.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 18.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.39 in March 2019.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 179.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.24% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.