West Coast Pap Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.15 crore, up 107.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,114.15 crore in June 2022 up 107.24% from Rs. 537.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.34 crore in June 2022 up 480.25% from Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.40 crore in June 2022 up 191.2% from Rs. 114.15 crore in June 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 28.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 492.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 88.76% over the last 12 months.

West Coast Paper Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,114.15 1,067.37 537.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,114.15 1,067.37 537.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 513.88 447.27 355.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.81 5.50 2.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.93 103.72 -135.09
Power & Fuel 115.82 95.53 --
Employees Cost 86.87 95.25 86.01
Depreciation 46.10 52.58 52.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.56 89.09 128.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 275.04 178.45 47.78
Other Income 11.26 21.78 14.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.30 200.23 61.87
Interest 6.14 17.39 18.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 280.16 182.84 43.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 280.16 182.84 43.54
Tax 71.21 42.32 4.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 208.95 140.52 39.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 208.95 140.52 39.21
Minority Interest -23.62 -15.97 -7.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 185.34 124.55 31.94
Equity Share Capital 13.21 13.21 13.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.06 18.86 4.84
Diluted EPS 28.06 18.86 4.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.06 18.86 4.84
Diluted EPS 28.06 18.86 4.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
