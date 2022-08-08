West Coast Pap Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.15 crore, up 107.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,114.15 crore in June 2022 up 107.24% from Rs. 537.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.34 crore in June 2022 up 480.25% from Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.40 crore in June 2022 up 191.2% from Rs. 114.15 crore in June 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 28.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2021.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 492.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 88.76% over the last 12 months.