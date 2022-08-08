English
    West Coast Pap Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.15 crore, up 107.24% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,114.15 crore in June 2022 up 107.24% from Rs. 537.60 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.34 crore in June 2022 up 480.25% from Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.40 crore in June 2022 up 191.2% from Rs. 114.15 crore in June 2021.

    West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 28.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2021.

    West Coast Pap shares closed at 492.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 88.76% over the last 12 months.

    West Coast Paper Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,114.151,067.37537.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,114.151,067.37537.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials513.88447.27355.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.815.502.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.93103.72-135.09
    Power & Fuel115.8295.53--
    Employees Cost86.8795.2586.01
    Depreciation46.1052.5852.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.5689.09128.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax275.04178.4547.78
    Other Income11.2621.7814.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.30200.2361.87
    Interest6.1417.3918.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax280.16182.8443.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax280.16182.8443.54
    Tax71.2142.324.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities208.95140.5239.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period208.95140.5239.21
    Minority Interest-23.62-15.97-7.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates185.34124.5531.94
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.0618.864.84
    Diluted EPS28.0618.864.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.0618.864.84
    Diluted EPS28.0618.864.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
