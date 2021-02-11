West Coast Pap Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 576.11 crore, down 18.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.11 crore in December 2020 down 18.48% from Rs. 706.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020 down 104.41% from Rs. 65.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.47 crore in December 2020 down 61.35% from Rs. 166.81 crore in December 2019.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 186.85 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)