WEP Solutions Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, up 35.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in March 2022 up 35.3% from Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 49.49% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021.

WEP Solutions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 24.65 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)