WEP Solutions Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WEP Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore in June 2022 up 37.7% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 460.75% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2021.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 22.35 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.58% returns over the last 6 months and 2.29% over the last 12 months.

WEP Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.44 32.70 21.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.44 32.70 21.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.56 3.19 2.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.47 21.17 10.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.76 -1.33 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.11 2.27 1.89
Depreciation 2.34 2.21 2.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.92 4.26 3.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.81 0.93 0.32
Other Income 0.44 0.26 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.25 1.20 0.49
Interest 0.25 0.20 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.00 0.99 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.00 0.99 0.17
Tax 0.29 0.38 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.71 0.61 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.71 0.61 0.13
Equity Share Capital 36.21 36.21 36.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.17 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.17 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.17 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.17 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
