WEP Solutions Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.53 crore, down 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.53 crore in June 2019 down 14.15% from Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2019 up 12.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2019 up 13.67% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2018.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 15.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -54.55% over the last 12 months.