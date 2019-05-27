WEP Solutions Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore in March 2019 down 5.81% from Rs. 19.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 27.03% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 19.83% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2018.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 19.20 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.74% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.