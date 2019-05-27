WEP Solutions Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for WEP Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.13 crore in March 2019 down 5.81% from Rs. 19.25 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 27.03% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 19.83% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2018.
WEP Solutions shares closed at 19.20 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.74% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|WEP Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.13
|19.61
|19.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.02
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|18.13
|19.63
|19.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.50
|6.01
|5.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.85
|2.32
|-1.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.47
|0.04
|3.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.42
|3.68
|3.72
|Depreciation
|2.90
|2.75
|2.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.37
|5.54
|5.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.73
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.14
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.59
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.27
|0.26
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.85
|-0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.85
|-0.45
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.10
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.75
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.75
|-0.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.30
|-0.75
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|26.21
|25.59
|25.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.30
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.29
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.30
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.29
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited