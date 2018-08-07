WEP Solutions consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 18.62 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.62 19.23 20.39 Other Operating Income 0.01 0.02 -- Total Income From Operations 18.62 19.25 20.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.50 5.91 5.54 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.26 -1.18 6.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.34 3.33 -1.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.20 3.72 2.90 Depreciation 2.66 2.62 2.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.88 5.21 5.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.22 -0.35 -0.44 Other Income 0.12 0.16 0.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 -0.20 -0.13 Interest 0.25 0.25 0.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.34 -0.45 -0.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.34 -0.45 -0.33 Tax -0.24 -0.04 -0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.11 -0.41 -0.27 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.11 -0.41 -0.27 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.11 -0.41 -0.27 Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.12 25.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.44 -0.17 -0.11 Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.16 -0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.44 -0.17 -0.11 Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.16 -0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited