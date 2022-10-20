 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wendt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.70 crore, up 17.11% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.70 crore in September 2022 up 17.11% from Rs. 40.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.40 crore in September 2022 up 25.65% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 46.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 35.15 in September 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 8,010.90 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 83.54% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.31 42.88 40.73
Other Operating Income 0.39 0.31 --
Total Income From Operations 47.70 43.19 40.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.99 10.79 11.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.56 1.30 1.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 1.52 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.77 7.93 8.17
Depreciation 1.89 1.92 2.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.92 10.92 10.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.58 8.81 7.62
Other Income 0.93 0.45 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.51 9.26 9.42
Interest -- 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.51 9.24 9.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.51 9.24 9.41
Tax 3.23 2.30 2.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.28 6.94 7.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.28 6.94 7.03
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.42 34.68 35.15
Diluted EPS 46.42 34.68 35.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.40 34.68 35.15
Diluted EPS 46.42 34.68 35.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
