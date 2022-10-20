Wendt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.70 crore, up 17.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.70 crore in September 2022 up 17.11% from Rs. 40.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.40 crore in September 2022 up 25.65% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 46.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 35.15 in September 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 8,010.90 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 83.54% over the last 12 months.