172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|wendt-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-29-45-crore-down-22-42-y-o-y-6017571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wendt Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore, down 22.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore in September 2020 down 22.42% from Rs. 37.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2020 down 19.03% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2020 down 14.08% from Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2019.

Wendt EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.56 in September 2019.

Wendt shares closed at 3,114.00 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.88% returns over the last 6 months and 3.95% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations29.0818.9637.14
Other Operating Income0.370.330.82
Total Income From Operations29.4519.2937.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.463.7513.24
Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.350.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.523.00-0.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.776.978.39
Depreciation2.112.112.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.644.5310.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.45-1.422.89
Other Income1.851.562.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.300.145.05
Interest0.02----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.280.145.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.280.145.05
Tax0.790.060.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.490.084.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.490.084.31
Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.430.4121.56
Diluted EPS17.430.4121.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.430.4121.56
Diluted EPS17.430.4121.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.