you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:21 AM IST

Wendt Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore, up 8.63% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore in September 2018 up 8.63% from Rs. 33.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2018 up 59.86% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2018 up 34.45% from Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2017.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 22.28 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.95 in September 2017.

Wendt shares closed at 2,773.95 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.15% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.13 36.47 32.70
Other Operating Income 0.73 0.73 0.31
Total Income From Operations 35.86 37.20 33.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.62 9.36 9.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 0.50 0.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.91 1.38 0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.38 6.56 6.72
Depreciation 2.45 2.51 2.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.56 10.88 9.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.32 6.01 2.32
Other Income 1.66 0.26 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.98 6.27 3.77
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.98 6.27 3.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.98 6.27 3.77
Tax 1.52 1.78 0.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.46 4.49 2.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.46 4.49 2.79
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.28 22.45 13.95
Diluted EPS 22.28 22.45 13.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.28 22.45 13.95
Diluted EPS 22.28 22.45 13.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:13 am

tags #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)

