Wendt Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore, up 8.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore in September 2018 up 8.63% from Rs. 33.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2018 up 59.86% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2018 up 34.45% from Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2017.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 22.28 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.95 in September 2017.

Wendt shares closed at 2,773.95 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and 14.15% over the last 12 months.