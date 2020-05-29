Wendt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore in March 2020 down 29.9% from Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 down 359.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 68.56% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019.

Wendt shares closed at 1,984.95 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.11% over the last 12 months.