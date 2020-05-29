App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wendt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore in March 2020 down 29.9% from Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 down 359.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 68.56% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019.

Wendt shares closed at 1,984.95 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.11% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations22.1827.4131.83
Other Operating Income0.610.860.68
Total Income From Operations22.7928.2732.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.947.3111.58
Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.500.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.960.86-1.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.558.027.92
Depreciation2.162.072.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.529.2612.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.850.25-0.34
Other Income0.852.511.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.002.761.28
Interest0.03----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.032.761.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.032.761.28
Tax0.060.490.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.092.270.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.092.270.42
Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.4411.332.09
Diluted EPS-5.4411.332.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.4411.332.09
Diluted EPS-5.4411.332.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know