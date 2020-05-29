Wendt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.79 crore in March 2020 down 29.9% from Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 down 359.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 68.56% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019.
Wendt shares closed at 1,984.95 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.11% over the last 12 months.
|Wendt (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.18
|27.41
|31.83
|Other Operating Income
|0.61
|0.86
|0.68
|Total Income From Operations
|22.79
|28.27
|32.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.94
|7.31
|11.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.50
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.96
|0.86
|-1.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.55
|8.02
|7.92
|Depreciation
|2.16
|2.07
|2.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.52
|9.26
|12.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.85
|0.25
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.85
|2.51
|1.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|2.76
|1.28
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|2.76
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|2.76
|1.28
|Tax
|0.06
|0.49
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.09
|2.27
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.09
|2.27
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.44
|11.33
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.44
|11.33
|2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.44
|11.33
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.44
|11.33
|2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am