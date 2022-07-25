Wendt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore in June 2022 up 16.16% from Rs. 37.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2022 up 29.96% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 34.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.70 in June 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 7,802.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)