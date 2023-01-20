Wendt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore in December 2022 up 28.73% from Rs. 36.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.55% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 57.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.83 in December 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 8,138.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and 54.40% over the last 12 months.