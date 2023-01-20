 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wendt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore in December 2022 up 28.73% from Rs. 36.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.55% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 57.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.83 in December 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 8,138.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and 54.40% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.91 47.31 36.04
Other Operating Income 0.40 0.39 0.71
Total Income From Operations 47.31 47.70 36.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.43 12.99 10.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.19 1.56 1.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 -0.01 -0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.65 8.77 7.89
Depreciation 1.91 1.89 1.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.30 10.92 9.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.16 11.58 6.11
Other Income 3.56 0.93 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.72 12.51 8.84
Interest -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.72 12.51 8.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.72 12.51 8.83
Tax 3.27 3.23 2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.45 9.28 6.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.45 9.28 6.76
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.23 46.42 33.83
Diluted EPS 57.23 46.42 33.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.23 46.40 33.83
Diluted EPS 57.23 46.42 33.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
