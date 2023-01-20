English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wendt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore in December 2022 up 28.73% from Rs. 36.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.55% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.

    Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 57.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.83 in December 2021.

    Wendt shares closed at 8,138.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and 54.40% over the last 12 months.

    Wendt (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.9147.3136.04
    Other Operating Income0.400.390.71
    Total Income From Operations47.3147.7036.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.4312.9910.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.191.561.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-0.01-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.658.777.89
    Depreciation1.911.891.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3010.929.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1611.586.11
    Other Income3.560.932.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7212.518.84
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7212.518.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7212.518.83
    Tax3.273.232.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.459.286.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.459.286.76
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.2346.4233.83
    Diluted EPS57.2346.4233.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.2346.4033.83
    Diluted EPS57.2346.4233.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm