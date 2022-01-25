Wendt Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.75 crore, up 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.75 crore in December 2021 up 18.78% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021 up 100.59% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021 up 63.6% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 33.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.84 in December 2020.

Wendt shares closed at 4,940.85 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)