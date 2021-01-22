Wendt Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.94 crore, up 9.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.94 crore in December 2020 up 9.44% from Rs. 28.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2020 up 48.46% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020 up 37.06% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2019.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 16.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.33 in December 2019.

Wendt shares closed at 3,316.50 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.66% returns over the last 6 months and 18.36% over the last 12 months.