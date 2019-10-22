Wendt India Q2 standalone net profit at Rs 4.31 cr

Wendt India, a Murugappa Group company, on Tuesday said it recorded a standalone Profit After Tax of Rs 4.31 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019.

The company had clocked standalone net profits at Rs 4.46 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2019, standalone net profits was Rs 8.16 crore as against Rs 8.95 crore registered in the last fiscal.

The standalone total income for the July-September period grew to Rs 40.12 crore from Rs 37.52 crore registered a year ago.