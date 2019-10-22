App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wendt India Q2 standalone net profit at Rs 4.31 cr

The company had clocked standalone net profits at Rs 4.46 crore during the corresponding period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wendt India, a Murugappa Group company, on Tuesday said it recorded a standalone Profit After Tax of Rs 4.31 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019.

The company had clocked standalone net profits at Rs 4.46 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2019, standalone net profits was Rs 8.16 crore as against Rs 8.95 crore registered in the last fiscal.

Close

The standalone total income for the July-September period grew to Rs 40.12 crore from Rs 37.52 crore registered a year ago.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2019 standalone total income was at Rs 76.52 crore from Rs 74.98 crore registered a year ago. Shares of Wendt India ended at Rs 3,024.70 apiece, down by 2.59 per cent over the previous close in the BSE.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Business #Results #Wendt (India)

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.