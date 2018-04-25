Wendt India clocks Q4 consolidated PAT up 88.4% to Rs 4.90 cr

Wendt India Ltd, a Murugappa Group company, has clocked consolidated profit after tax at Rs 4.90 crore, up by 88.4 percent, for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018.

The city-based company had registered consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2.60 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2018, consolidated profit after tax surged by 8.96 percent to Rs 13.13 crore from Rs 12.05 crore registered in the year ago period.

The consolidated total income for the January-March 2018 quarter almost remained flat at Rs 41.49 crore as compared to Rs 41.28 crore.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2018, consolidated total income slipped to Rs 151.49 crore from Rs 159.09 crore. The company's subsidiary in Thailand, Wendt Grinding Technologies Ltd., recorded a 'sustainable performance' despite the turbulent economic situation and subdued industrial activities.

For the year ending March 31, 2018, the Thailand subsidiary achieved sales of Rs 18.44 crore, higher by 12 percent over same period of last year.

The profit after tax for the full year was at Rs 2.83 crore, higher by 32 percent over last year, it said.

The company's another subsidiary in Sharjah clocked sales of Rs 4.12 crore for the year ending March 31, 2018 despite tough market situation in the Middle East.

The Board of Directors, which met today, recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

The company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share in January 2018 taking the total dividend to Rs 25 per share subject to shareholders approval.