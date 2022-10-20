 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wendt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.45 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.45 crore in September 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 46.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 8.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 50.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.19 in September 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 8,009.10 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.22% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.13 47.50 46.66
Other Operating Income 0.32 0.23 --
Total Income From Operations 52.45 47.73 46.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.99 10.79 11.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.74 4.38 4.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 1.93 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.28 8.43 8.73
Depreciation 1.94 2.03 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.15 10.96 10.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.43 9.21 9.00
Other Income 0.97 0.51 1.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.40 9.72 10.72
Interest -- 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.40 9.70 10.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.40 9.70 10.71
Tax 3.40 2.47 2.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.00 7.23 8.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.00 7.23 8.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.00 7.23 8.04
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.00 36.18 40.19
Diluted EPS 50.00 36.18 40.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.00 36.18 40.19
Diluted EPS 50.00 36.18 40.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
