Wendt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.45 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.45 crore in September 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 46.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 8.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 50.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.19 in September 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 8,009.10 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.22% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.