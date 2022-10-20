English
    Wendt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.45 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.45 crore in September 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 46.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 8.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.34 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

    Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 50.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.19 in September 2021.

    Wendt shares closed at 8,009.10 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.22% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.1347.5046.66
    Other Operating Income0.320.23--
    Total Income From Operations52.4547.7346.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9910.7911.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.744.384.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.081.930.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.288.438.73
    Depreciation1.942.032.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1510.9610.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.439.219.00
    Other Income0.970.511.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.409.7210.72
    Interest--0.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.409.7010.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.409.7010.71
    Tax3.402.472.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.007.238.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.007.238.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.007.238.04
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.0036.1840.19
    Diluted EPS50.0036.1840.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.0036.1840.19
    Diluted EPS50.0036.1840.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

