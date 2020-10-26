Wendt Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.77 crore, down 23.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.77 crore in September 2020 down 23.9% from Rs. 43.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2020 down 44.31% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2020 down 30.21% from Rs. 8.54 crore in September 2019.

Wendt EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 25.06 in September 2019.

Wendt shares closed at 3,114.00 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.88% returns over the last 6 months and 3.95% over the last 12 months.