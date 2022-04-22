 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wendt Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.75 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.75 crore in March 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2022 up 40.94% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2022 up 33.41% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 37.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.46 in March 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 6,167.50 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.48% returns over the last 6 months and 96.43% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.30 40.59 45.15
Other Operating Income 0.45 0.63 0.47
Total Income From Operations 47.75 41.22 45.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.52 10.19 13.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.09 3.85 4.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.36 0.08 -1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.27 8.41 8.83
Depreciation 2.06 2.10 2.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.83 9.81 11.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.34 6.78 6.42
Other Income 0.94 1.01 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.28 7.79 7.01
Interest -- 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.28 7.78 7.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.28 7.78 7.00
Tax 2.81 2.22 1.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.47 5.56 5.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.47 5.56 5.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.47 5.56 5.30
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.34 27.82 26.46
Diluted EPS 37.34 27.82 26.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.34 27.82 26.46
Diluted EPS 37.34 27.82 26.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:15 pm
