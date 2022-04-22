Wendt Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.75 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.75 crore in March 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2022 up 40.94% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2022 up 33.41% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 37.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.46 in March 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 6,167.50 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.48% returns over the last 6 months and 96.43% over the last 12 months.