    Wendt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.26 crore, up 7.4% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.26 crore in June 2023 up 7.4% from Rs. 47.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.02 crore in June 2023 up 24.76% from Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2023 up 20.94% from Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022.

    Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 45.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 36.18 in June 2022.

    Wendt shares closed at 10,737.95 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.99% returns over the last 6 months and 31.82% over the last 12 months.

    Wendt (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.8257.1547.50
    Other Operating Income0.441.780.23
    Total Income From Operations51.2658.9347.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.4916.9010.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.423.664.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.34-0.821.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.328.858.43
    Depreciation2.062.182.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9713.4210.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3414.749.21
    Other Income1.811.730.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1516.479.72
    Interest----0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.1516.479.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.1516.479.70
    Tax3.133.682.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0212.797.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0212.797.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.0212.797.23
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.1363.9636.18
    Diluted EPS45.1363.9636.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.1363.9636.18
    Diluted EPS45.1363.9636.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

