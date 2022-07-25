 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wendt Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore in June 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 42.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2022 up 20.5% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 36.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.99 in June 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 7,802.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Wendt (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.50 47.30 42.12
Other Operating Income 0.23 0.45 0.25
Total Income From Operations 47.73 47.75 42.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.79 14.52 10.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.38 3.09 6.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.93 -1.36 -0.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.43 8.27 7.83
Depreciation 2.03 2.06 2.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.96 11.83 9.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.21 9.34 7.13
Other Income 0.51 0.94 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.72 10.28 8.14
Interest 0.02 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.70 10.28 8.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.70 10.28 8.14
Tax 2.47 2.81 2.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.23 7.47 6.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.23 7.47 6.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.23 7.47 6.00
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.18 37.34 29.99
Diluted EPS 36.18 37.34 29.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.18 37.34 29.99
Diluted EPS 36.18 37.34 29.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
