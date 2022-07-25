Wendt Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore in June 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 42.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2022 up 20.5% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2021.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 36.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.99 in June 2021.

Wendt shares closed at 7,802.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)