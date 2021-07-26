Wendt Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.37 crore, up 88.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.37 crore in June 2021 up 88.65% from Rs. 22.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021 up 1363.41% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2021 up 267.61% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2020.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 29.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.04 in June 2020.

Wendt shares closed at 4,922.55 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)