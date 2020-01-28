Wendt Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.95 crore, down 22.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.95 crore in December 2019 down 22.15% from Rs. 43.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019 down 59.56% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2019 down 46.97% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2018.

Wendt EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in December 2019 from Rs. 27.23 in December 2018.

Wendt shares closed at 2,706.20 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.