Wendt Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore, up 20.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore in December 2018 up 20.5% from Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2018 up 64.85% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2018 up 38.89% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2017.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 27.23 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.50 in December 2017.

Wendt shares closed at 3,006.20 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.72% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.