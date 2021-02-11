Welterman Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2020 up 7.53% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 down 672.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 285.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Welterman Intl shares closed at 2.58 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)