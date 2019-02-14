Welterman Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 174.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in December 2018 up 174.07% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 2831.48% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 up 3466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Welterman Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Welterman Intl shares closed at 4.13 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)