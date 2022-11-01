 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun Special Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore, up 320.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore in September 2022 up 320.52% from Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2022 up 2.72% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 106.29% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021. Welspun Special shares closed at 16.85 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.
Welspun Specialty Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations87.0981.7620.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations87.0981.7620.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials84.4675.8319.92
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.96-23.27-9.76
Power & Fuel--11.033.80
Employees Cost8.557.684.85
Depreciation3.733.653.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.4213.346.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.11-6.50-7.99
Other Income6.653.630.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.46-2.87-7.93
Interest7.255.093.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.71-7.96-11.15
Exceptional Items----0.14
P/L Before Tax-10.71-7.96-11.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.71-7.96-11.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.71-7.96-11.01
Equity Share Capital318.05318.05318.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-0.15-0.21
Diluted EPS-0.20-0.15-0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-0.15-0.21
Diluted EPS-0.20-0.15-0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Welspun Special #Welspun Specialty Solutions
first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:44 pm
