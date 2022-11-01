Welspun Special Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore, up 320.52% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 87.09 81.76 20.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 87.09 81.76 20.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 84.46 75.83 19.92 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.96 -23.27 -9.76 Power & Fuel -- 11.03 3.80 Employees Cost 8.55 7.68 4.85 Depreciation 3.73 3.65 3.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.42 13.34 6.25 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.11 -6.50 -7.99 Other Income 6.65 3.63 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.46 -2.87 -7.93 Interest 7.25 5.09 3.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.71 -7.96 -11.15 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.14 P/L Before Tax -10.71 -7.96 -11.01 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.71 -7.96 -11.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.71 -7.96 -11.01 Equity Share Capital 318.05 318.05 318.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.20 -0.15 -0.21 Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.15 -0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.20 -0.15 -0.21 Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.15 -0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited