Welspun Special Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.71 crore, down 29.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.71 crore in September 2021 down 29.63% from Rs. 29.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2021 down 3.97% from Rs. 10.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021 down 4.13% from Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2020.

Welspun Special shares closed at 13.73 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 49.89% over the last 12 months.