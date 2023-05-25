Welspun Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.80 crore, up 63.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.80 crore in March 2023 up 63.19% from Rs. 84.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2023 up 238.66% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.07 crore in March 2023 up 65.64% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2022.

Welspun Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Welspun Special shares closed at 20.95 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.83% returns over the last 6 months and 24.33% over the last 12 months.