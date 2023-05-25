English
    Welspun Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.80 crore, up 63.19% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.80 crore in March 2023 up 63.19% from Rs. 84.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2023 up 238.66% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.07 crore in March 2023 up 65.64% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2022.

    Welspun Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    Welspun Special shares closed at 20.95 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.83% returns over the last 6 months and 24.33% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Specialty Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.80111.1884.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.80111.1884.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.1634.2255.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.5935.732.42
    Power & Fuel14.50--10.49
    Employees Cost9.057.997.01
    Depreciation3.763.773.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6025.3713.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.324.10-8.09
    Other Income2.991.5017.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.315.609.12
    Interest9.258.726.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.06-3.122.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.06-3.122.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.06-3.122.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.06-3.122.38
    Equity Share Capital318.05318.05318.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.060.04
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.060.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.060.04
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.060.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

