Welspun Special Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.44 crore, up 201.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.44 crore in March 2022 up 201.67% from Rs. 27.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022 down 98.19% from Rs. 131.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2022 up 424.49% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

Welspun Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2021.

Welspun Special shares closed at 16.95 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 12.25% over the last 12 months.