Welspun Special Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.44 crore, up 201.67% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.44 crore in March 2022 up 201.67% from Rs. 27.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022 down 98.19% from Rs. 131.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2022 up 424.49% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

Welspun Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2021.

Welspun Special shares closed at 16.95 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 12.25% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Specialty Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.44 39.71 27.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.44 39.71 27.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.07 49.74 14.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.42 -32.04 1.49
Power & Fuel 10.49 -- --
Employees Cost 7.01 5.89 5.01
Depreciation 3.60 3.65 3.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.94 18.97 11.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.09 -6.50 -7.93
Other Income 17.21 1.25 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.12 -5.25 -7.35
Interest 6.74 3.82 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.38 -9.07 -9.75
Exceptional Items -- -- 141.14
P/L Before Tax 2.38 -9.07 131.39
Tax -- -- 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.38 -9.07 131.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.38 -9.07 131.30
Equity Share Capital 318.05 318.05 317.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.17 2.51
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.17 2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.17 2.51
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.17 2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:53 pm
