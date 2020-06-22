Welspun Special Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.68 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.68 crore in March 2020 down 30.78% from Rs. 79.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.64 crore in March 2020 down 355.91% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.69 crore in March 2020 down 536.34% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019.

Welspun Special shares closed at 7.05 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.60% over the last 12 months.