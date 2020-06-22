Welspun Special Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.68 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.68 crore in March 2020 down 30.78% from Rs. 79.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.64 crore in March 2020 down 355.91% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.69 crore in March 2020 down 536.34% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019.
Welspun Special shares closed at 7.05 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.60% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.68
|63.15
|79.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.68
|63.15
|79.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.78
|67.61
|55.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|43.91
|-17.67
|-11.44
|Power & Fuel
|4.50
|14.26
|13.74
|Employees Cost
|10.07
|8.58
|6.88
|Depreciation
|2.89
|2.87
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.08
|13.99
|19.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.55
|-26.49
|-6.49
|Other Income
|3.97
|0.18
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.58
|-26.31
|-5.54
|Interest
|4.06
|4.59
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.64
|-30.90
|-6.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.64
|-30.90
|-6.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.64
|-30.90
|-6.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.64
|-30.90
|-6.94
|Equity Share Capital
|293.41
|293.14
|208.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.67
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.67
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.67
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.67
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:09 am