Welspun Special Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.83 crore, up 99.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.83 crore in June 2023 up 99.16% from Rs. 81.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2023 up 239.95% from Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.30 crore in June 2023 up 2887.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

Welspun Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Welspun Special shares closed at 31.14 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 92.82% returns over the last 6 months and 91.04% over the last 12 months.